A young Melbourne-based girl will today become the first Australian trans person to walk the runway in the International Kids Fashion Parade.

Eleven-year-old Evie has been modelling for a couple of years now, and will now mark Trans Day of Visibility by being the first trans person to walk in the parade.

Evie’s mother Meagan Macdonald from Parents of Gender Diverse Children said it was an amazing feeling to be supported.

“Being supported in the industry is amazing,” she said.

“Evie is so excited about walking tonight.

“She is having a ball catching up with people she knows, and making new friends – it’s awesome to see her in her element doing what she loves.”

Last year the Star Observer caught up with Meagan and Evie to discuss the struggles facing trans kids in Australia.

Evie said the support of her parents has helped her feel safe.

“In the beginning I thought that I was the only one that felt like this,” she said.

“Now I know that’s not true, there are millions of trans people in the world.

“It is really important to me that my parents support me because it makes me feel safe and loved.”