Each month we’ll take a trip into the woods to catch up with our community’s bears and their admirers. This month, VicBears secretary Kevin Reader fills us in on the group’s plans for Midsumma this year.

It’s that time of year again, when we dust off our sleeveless shirts or frocks, slap on a healthy amount of sunscreen (which will need to be reapplied every few hours thanks to the sweat-inducing Australian summer heat), and venture out into the wilds of Melbourne’s Midsumma Festival to celebrate alongside the diverse members of our LGBTI community.

BearFEST 2019 in January, with a mix of old favourites and great new experiences.

We launched this year at our Midsumma Carnival tent on the 20th, where we unveiled our shiny new 2019 VicBears brand.

We then plunge into a long weekend packed with massive events at The Laird including our newest and hottest dance party Hunk on the 25th.

Our extra special Union event for the month sees us crown Mr VicBears 2019 on the 26th, and the ever popular Underbear Dance on the 27th sees the bears dancing into the small hours of the night.

Bearsoup at Wet on Wellington also returns to BearFEST with a twist, and an after dark special.

Last, but not least, we wrap up a fantastic two weeks and head down to St Kilda for the annual Pride March and show our pride in bear style.

Whatever your fancy, VicBears has a massive line up of events that are sure to make BearFEST 2019 the most memorable yet.

For more information visit: vicbears.org.au