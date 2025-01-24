Peter Dutton Rejects Calls From MPs For Australia to Follow Trump’s Anti-Trans ‘Two Sexes’ Policy

Opposition leader Peter Dutton has dismissed calls from Nationals MPs for Australia to follow President Donald Trump’s lead in announcing a new federal government definition of sex and gender.

Earlier this week, Trump delivered an executive order stating that only ‘male’ and ‘female’ sexes are recognised by the US Government, that in the eyes of the government people cannot change their gender, and that a person’s gender is determined by someone’s reproductive cells at the ‘time of conception’ (despite medical professionals stating that this doesn’t make sense, since cells for reproductive organs don’t actually develop until weeks later).

Speaking to Sky News on Thursday, Littleproud argued that trans women were a threat to women’s sports and called for a “respectful” discussion, saying society needed to respect the “biological basis” of sex.



“I think there’s elements of this [Trump’s executive order] that that come to the core principle of protecting women,” he said. “Particularly in things like sport. I think women should be competing against other women.”

“And I think we just we just need to take a deep breath on this. It doesn’t need to get emotional. We just need to understand that it also comes back to respect … respecting that biological basis that we can’t get away from when we’re born, and making sure that women in particular – their rights are protected. And I think we can do that in a sensible way without vitriol, without upsetting anyone but just respecting the fact that there are some changes that I think in our society that we probably need to lean into.”

Earlier this week, Nationals politicians Matt Canavan and Barnaby Joyce have come out in support of Trump’s order, and conservative media figures have called on Dutton to support Trump’s gender policy.

Peter Dutton says ‘no plans’ to change Australia’s current position

However, Dutton quickly shut down the idea during a press conference by stating “Australia is a sovereign nation, and as prime minister, I’ll act in our country’s best interests. We don’t have any plans to change our position in relation to that issue.”

When asked about Trump’s executive order on gender, Victorian Premier Jacinta Allen replied “Really?! I’ll say this in a broad sense. We are seeing too much US-style division coming to our country, and it’s the responsibility of leaders to call it out and not respond to it and stand up for their communities.”

In the same interview, Federal Minister for Infrastructure Catherine King stated “I think everyone has had enough of division, enough of people feeding and trying to engender hatred whether it be antisemitism or on issues around gender equality.”

Politicians divided on sport Q but uninterested in wider trans debate

Speaking to Sky News, Shadow Infrastructure and Transport Minister Bridget McKenzie reiterated her position that “I do believe particularly when it comes to women’s sport that women should be competing against women” but confirmed that “whilst having an inclusive society is something that the Coalition obviously wants to see going forward, we have no plans to legislate around genders.”

On Sunrise Liberal senator Jane Hume also downplayed the debate, stating, “There is no Coalition position to take the same route as Donald Trump. This is not at the top of our agenda.”

Previous Coalition attempts to stir trans debate have faltered

The Coalition had previously tried to run on an anti-trans platform when Katherine Deves campaigned against Zali Steggall in the seat of Warringah.

However, Deves’ campaign was widely criticised as being out of touch, and Steggall safety retained the seat.

“There’s no issue in women’s sport,” Steggall, a former Olympian, told the ABC. “They [official sporting bodies] have policies to ensure inclusive opportunity in sport when it comes to a community level, and fair participation in sport when it comes to an elite level.”

“I think it is incumbent on Peter Dutton to be very clear about how much of Trumpian politics he wants to import into Australia.”