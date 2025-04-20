Thousands Rally in London for Trans Rights Following Controversial Supreme Court Ruling

Thousands of trans rights supporters gathered in central London on Saturday in a powerful show of resistance days after the UK Supreme Court ruled that the legal definition of a woman applies only to those born biologically female.

The ruling has sparked widespread concern among the LGBTQIA+ community, with many fearing it could set a precedent for further erosion of trans rights in the United Kingdom.

Emergency protest for trans rights in London

The protest, described as an “emergency demonstration,” took place in Parliament Square, where activists chanted slogans demanding “trans liberation” and “trans rights now.”

“It’s a terrifying time to have your rights taken away from you,” said 19-year-old transgender woman Sophie Gibbs.

“I was disappointed to think that we could live in a society that seems so progressive now but is willing to make such a dangerous and harmful ruling.”

Parliament Square, London – thousands of protestors gather to demonstrate against the UK’s new Trans Apartheid ruling. Not just trans people – c!s women too. @UKLabour and @Keir_Starmer needs to feel the force of this barbaric ruling. Do not comply! 🏳️‍⚧️✌️ pic.twitter.com/Q9CvSsbmyP — India Willoughby (@IndiaWilloughby) April 19, 2025

The Supreme Court’s decision came in response to a Scottish law passed in 2018, which mandated that at least 50 per cent of board members on public bodies be women.

The case centred on whether transgender women with gender-recognition certificates could count towards that quota. The court concluded that for the purposes of this law, sex must be interpreted as biological sex, not gender identity.

According to the court, using gender-recognition certificates to define sex would contradict the language and intent of the Equality Act 2010.

The ruling has been interpreted as meaning transgender women could be excluded from women-only spaces such as toilets, hospital wards and sports teams.

In response to the ruling, Amnesty International UK released a statement saying “The outcome of today’s judgment is clearly disappointing. It is a long and complex judgment and we will take time to analyse its full implications.”

“There are potentially concerning consequences for trans people, but it is important to stress that the court has been clear that trans people are protected under the Equality Act against discrimination and harassment.”

“The ruling does not change the protection trans people are afforded under the protected characteristic of ‘gender reassignment’, as well as other provisions under the Equality Act.”

While the British government welcomed the ruling, saying it brought “clarity and confidence” for women and service providers, it has prompted fierce backlash from trans advocacy groups who fear it could pave the way for more restrictive policies.

Scotland’s First Minister, John Swinney, acknowledged the “hurt and anguish” felt by trans individuals, though he stated the ruling must be adhered to.

In England, Scotland, and Wales, approximately 116,000 people identified as transgender in the most recent census. To date, around 8,500 gender-recognition certificates have been issued.