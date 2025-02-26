Triple M Presenter Condemned After Sexist Matildas Comments

Football Australia is just one of the bodies to have condemned Triple M presenter Marty Sheargold after he made sexist and diminishing comments about the Matildas on Tuesday evening.

The comments followed the Matildas 2-1 defeat to the USA at the SheBelieves Cup on Monday.

On his Triple M Drive show, Sheargold said he “would rather hammer a nail through the head of [his] penis” than watch Australia’s national women’s football team in next year’s Asian Cup.

“There’s something wrong with the Matildas,” he said.

“You know what they remind me of? Year 10 girls. All the infighting and all the friendship issues, ‘the coach hates me and I hate bloody training and Michelle’s being a bitch’.

“Now I’m sorry to undermine the whole sport, but that’s what I think of it so you can stick it up your arse.”

Co-hosts Troy Ellis and Will Ralston laughed as Sheargold continued his rant.

In a statement released on Wednesday morning, Football Australia said they were “deeply disappointed” by the “unacceptable” comments.

“Such remarks not only diminish the extraordinary achievements and contributions of our women’s national football team but also fail to recognise the profound impact they have had on Australian sport and society,” said the nation’s governing body on football.

“The CommBank Matildas have inspired a new generation of Australians from young boys and girls to men and women who now see a future for themselves in football and sport more broadly. They have broken barriers, set new standards, and elevated the game to unprecedented heights. Their success has been instrumental in transforming women’s sport in Australia, and they deserve to be covered with the respect and professionalism they have earned.”

Standard of respect from media “imperative”

The radio segment was raised by former Hockeyroo Rosie Malone, who posted a clip to social media.

“It’s 2025 and something like this is being aired on prime time radio …disgusting,” Malone said.

“I heard this on the radio yesterday in prime time (5:30pm) on the way to training and all I could think about was the young girls sitting in the car with their parents, maybe on the way to or from their own training sessions hearing this.

“I’m sure many of them would have been hurt and confused. I was in disbelief. This is apparently acceptable on mainstream afternoon radio?? HOW??”

Triple M released an apology after the comments began to receive backlash, stating that Sheargold’s remarks “do not align with Triple M’s views and values, and Triple M remains steadfast in its strong support of all women’s and men’s sports.”

Shergold himself also released an apology, saying “any comedy including mine can miss the mark sometimes, and I can see why people may have taken offence at my comments regarding the Matildas. I sincerely apologise.”

Football Australia said that while they acknowledged the apologies issued, the incident was a “stark reminder of the responsibility media outlets and personalities have in fostering respectful and constructive discussions about women’s sport and its participants.

“Every comment, every report, and every discussion shape public perception and reinforces our society’s values toward women and girls in sport.

“It is imperative that all media outlets and commentators uphold a standard of respect that reflects the immense contribution of the CommBank Matildas and all female athletes to our sporting culture and Australian story. All female athletes deserve to be covered with the same level of professionalism and respect afforded to their male counterparts.”