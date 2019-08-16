About
Staff
Advertise
Partners
Distribution
Setting Australia’s LGBTI agenda since 1979
Home
News
National
New South Wales
Victoria
NSW Police Association wrongly implies HIV can be spread by saliva
Andrew M Potts
,
August 16, 2019
Victorian trans birth certificate amendment passes Lower House
Andrew M Potts
,
August 15, 2019
Anti-trans event picketed at University of Melbourne
Eleanor Watson
,
August 15, 2019
Photos
Rally for Victorian Birth Certificate Reform
Dean Arcuri
,
August 16, 2019
Mr Harbour City Bear 2019
Ann-Marie Calilhanna
,
August 16, 2019
Bear Pit
Ann-Marie Calilhanna
,
August 16, 2019
Arts
Queer women win big at the National Indigenous Music Awards
Andrew M Potts
,
August 12, 2019
Romance reigns in 2019 Queer Screen Film Festival full program announcement
Laurence Barber
,
August 8, 2019
Australian duo Collarbones tease new album with “borderline filthy” single Deep
Laurence Barber
,
August 7, 2019
In Print
Star Observer Magazine | August 2019
Staff Writers
,
August 16, 2019
Star Observer Magazine | July 2019
Staff Writers
,
July 19, 2019
Star Observer Magazine | May 2019
Staff Writers
,
May 9, 2019
Competitions
Photos
Mr Harbour City Bear 2019
SHARE ON:
Ann-Marie Calilhanna
—
August 16, 2019
< Previous photo
|
Next photo >