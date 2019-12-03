—

Newcastle gay couple Rod Jones and Tim Sattler have won Network 10 reality TV show, The Amazing Race Australia.

The personal trainers—the latest in a long line of gay reality TV contestants on Australian television—took home the program’s $250,000 cash prize in the season finale, which aired last night.

The Star Observer understands they have already put a downpayment on a new home at Coogee in Sydney’s east.

In a post on Instagram, the pair wrote: “The race was the greatest adventure of our lives and hands down the best thing we’ve ever done. Being [a part] of this race has changed our lives and we’re so happy and grateful to have had the opportunity.

“Our aim … was to hopefully help inspire people to be themselves and to love whoever they want to love.

“We’re over the moon with happiness and still can’t believe it!”

The newlyweds, who married in March after meeting two-and-a-half years ago, recently completed a photo shoot with the Star Observer‘s own Ann-Marie Calilhanna.

The photos were taken at Planetdwellers Travel on Oxford Street, Darlinghurst, which specialises in LGBT travel, tours and events.

Notable gay reality TV contestants in the past have included Gav and Waz from the first season of Channel Nine’s The Block in 2003; Benjamin Norris from the 2012 season of Big Brother; Andy and Craig from Married at First Sight, and Iain and Harry from First Dates in 2016; and Mark and Mitch in this year’s season of The Block.

Rod and Tim’s winning episode can be viewed on Network Ten’s on-demand streaming application, 10 play, at tenplay.com.au.

Planetdwellers, located at 1/113-115 Oxford Street, Darlinghurst, can be visited online at planetdwellers.com.au.