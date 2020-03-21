—

The Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras (SGLMG) is calling for nominations for the Mardi Gras Lifetime Achievement Award.

The SGLMG is inviting the LGBTQI community to nominate someone they feel is deserving of recognition, with the winner also winning a Lifetime Membership of Mardi Gras.

Nominations can range from anyone whose work has helped both Mardi Gras and the LGBTQI community as a whole, including work in volunteering; activism; or anyone who has contributed to Mardi Gras in meaningful ways over the years.

Last year’s winners were 78er and activist, Peter de Waal and DJ Sveta Gilerman. Previous winners of the eight-year-running award include long-serving Star Observer photographer, Ann-Marie Calihanna, who has played a pivotal role as the photo-documenter of Sydney’s LGBTQI community.

If you know someone who’s gone above and beyond for our community, you can submit a nomination here to give them the ‘thank you’ they deserve.

Time is running out though, with nomination submissions officially closing at 5 pm on Friday 27 March 2020.

For a list of previous recipients, you can also click here.

The announcement for nominations comes after significant shifts within the SGLMG board and executive team.