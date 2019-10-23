—

Sponsored content

Not for the faint of heart, MANSION—The Experience is a fully immersive, dance, theatre, circus and horror experience, breaking down the walls between performers and audience members, taking audiences on an interactive horror journey of the senses.

Built in the 1800s, the heritage-listed Labassa Mansion has been home to Melbourne’s colourful elite for decades—and has also allegedly been home to a number of supernatural guests!

A popular venue for ghost tours, the mansion’s history is as dark as its lavish interiors.

In Mansion—The Experience, newly widowed Mel Walker, her son Levi and daughter Rachel have just moved into the mansion in search of new beginnings.

Little did they know they were stepping into a paranormal, torrid love story, laced with temptation, nightmares, heart break, and pure horror.

Dealing with the grief of losing a loved one, the family starts to fall apart in the face of evil, as demonic spirits take over the mansion.

A dark fusion of contemporary dance, ballet, burlesque, commercial dance, aerial acts and circus with plenty of jumps and frights along the way, this show is unlike anything you have ever seen.

Set and performed on site in the 19th Century Labassa Mansion, this immersive show unfolds over ten rooms in the two-storey hauntingly beautiful mansion, with audience members walking from room to room as the narrative unravels.

Created, produced & directed by Bass G Fam (Matador), with lighting designers Linda Hum and Gordon Boyd, this is a memorable interactive experienced not to be missed.

MANSION – The Experience plays at the Labassa Mansion, 2 Manor Grove, Caulfield North, Wednesday to Friday 4pm, 6pm and 8pm; and Saturday and Sunday 3pm, 5pm and 7pm until 2 November 2019. For bookings ($99 plus booking fee) visit ticketmaster.com.au or phone 136 100.