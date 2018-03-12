Wagga Wagga-based ’78er invites deputy PM Michael McCormack to march with him at Mardi Gras
“I have issued a genuine challenge to McCormack to prove his change of heart by marching in this year’s Mardi Gras”
“It’s more important than ever to know our history”
“In retaliation the girls, trans people, and sex workers were out… they all came over and tipped their strawberry milkshakes on the cops”
Dozens of ‘worker bees’ will represent the diverse history of Mardi Gras.
Some of the veteran activists are asking for free tickets to the sold-out parade after-party.
More than 100 men have allegedly been sent to gay concentration camps in Chechnya where they’ve been rounded up and tortured as part of an anti-gay crackdown.
“We’ve been second-class citizens for all of the fifty years we’ve been together. I would feel pretty awful if Bon were to die as a second-class citizen”
‘Is it too late to say I’m sorry now’
78ers describe NSW Police apology this morning as a “half-apology”, and that it needed to come from the Police Commissioner himself.
In each monthly magazine of the Star Observer, a prominent Australian shares their coming out story. This month, Julie McCrossin tells Shannon Power how her initial rocky start as an out lesbian did nothing to prevent her from becoming a successful media personality and comedian.