Indonesia is rounding up trans people and forcing them into ‘rehabilitation’
Last week, an official deliberately tore up a document which prevented a mother from securing her trans daughter’s release.
Last week, an official deliberately tore up a document which prevented a mother from securing her trans daughter’s release.
“Maybe I was too gay, and maybe I was just too myself.”
Vietnam’s Nguyễn Hương Giang took out Miss International Queen.
“I understand and regret the hurt I have caused. The trans community are heroes – you are my teachers”
LGBTI films and artists were honoured at the Oscars today.
The openly gay athlete has highlighted the horrific homophobic abuse he’s received on social media.
The trans model faced controversy last year after calling out racism.
“I think y’all should never not see what it’s like to be black”
Laurel Hubbard is set to make history in the Commonwealth Games.
Drag Race season 10 will air the same day as the U.S. on Stan, premiering on Friday March 23.