Rebel Wilson Alleges Royal Family Member Invited Her to Billionaire’s Orgy

Australian actress Rebel Wilson has detailed a shocking encounter in her new memoir, “Rebel Rising,” claiming she was invited to an orgy by a member of the British royal family.

The incident allegedly took place in 2014 at the residence of a US tech billionaire, as reported by the UK’s Telegraph.

Wilson recounted being extended a last-minute invitation to a party hosted by the tech mogul, with the individual allegedly requesting more female guests. The British royal, identified only as “15th or 20th in line to the throne,” made the invitation to Wilson through a male acquaintance.

The actress did not disclose the identity of the royal member involved in the incident.

Hosted at a rented ranch outside Los Angeles, the party had a medieval theme. Wilson’s attire, described as a “buxom damsel outfit” complemented by a cone hat, added to the ambiance of the event, according to her account.

“The party was insane. Men were jousting on horses in a field, girls dressed as mermaids were in the pool … The property was massive, and because it was quite a drive, people had been assigned rooms to sleep there overnight”, she said.

According to Wilson, at 2am a man emerged carrying a tray filled with what she thought was candy.

“I’m like, “Ooooh, is that candy?” and the guy holding the tray says, “No, this is the molly [MDMA],” and I turned to the screenwriter I’ve been talking with, confused.

“He says, “Oh, it’s for the orgy … the orgies normally start at these things about this time”, she recalled.

Following the candy-turned-drug revelation, the actress “hiked up my damsel dress” and ran out of the event.

Memoir Features Redactions Following Allegations Against Sacha Baron Cohen

The ‘How To Be Single’ actress has faced legal complications on her memoir’s journey to bookstores in both the United Kingdom and Australia. Originally slated for April 3, the Australian release has been postponed until next month.

A section titled “Sacha Baron Cohen and Other A–holes” in the memoir addresses allegations regarding Cohen’s behaviour during the filming of “The Brothers Grimsby.” The chapter differs between the UK and US versions, with HarperCollins redacting a page following Cohen’s denial of the allegations.

In the chapter, Wilson begins recounting a scene shot at a Cape Town football stadium, describing it as the “worst experience” of her professional life, leaving her feeling bullied, humiliated, and compromised.

However, she cannot provide further details due to legal constraints in England and Wales.

In an interview with The New York Times to promote her memoir, Wilson alleges that Baron Cohen asked her to perform a humiliating act, which she finds deeply distressing.

When asked about the ‘Borat’ actor’s denial of her humiliation, she responded, “I’m sure they’re never going to release the iPhone footage of him asking me to do it, to insert my finger up his ass, and me saying, “No, why are you doing this? Why are you asking me to do this? Where’s the director?” Of course they are not going to release that footage”.

Wilson remarked that she wasn’t taken aback by his character, noting, “I obviously expected that. I knew he wasn’t going to take it, proverbially, “lying down.”

“This is not about cancelling someone. It’s part of my story — my memoir. And I’m allowed to write about what happened to me, and how that made me feel”, she added.

‘Rebel Rising’ is scheduled to hit Australian bookstores on May 8th.