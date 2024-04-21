School Appearance by Gay Actor Maulik Pancholy Cancelled

In a move that has sparked widespread condemnation, a Pennsylvania school board’s decision to cancel actor and children’s book author Maulik Pancholy’s upcoming appearance at Mountain View middle school has drawn sharp criticism, particularly from education officials and LGBTQ+ advocates.

School board cancels appearance by Maulik Pancholy

Scheduled to speak against bullying at an assembly on May 22, Pancholy’s appearance was abruptly cancelled by the Cumberland Valley school district’s board, citing concerns about the actor’s activism and “lifestyle”.

This decision, deemed ill-advised by education officials, has stirred outrage, particularly within the LGBTQ+ community.

The cancellation, which came after a unanimous vote by the board, raised questions about the district’s policy regarding political events.

However, the decision to cancel Pancholy’s appearance was met with swift backlash from education officials, including Superintendent Mark Blanchard and other senior leaders, who argued that the actor’s speech should have been allowed.

Expressing disappointment in the board’s decision, Blanchard and his colleagues highlighted the significance of Pancholy’s message, emphasizing the importance of treating all individuals equally. They underscored the detrimental impact of the decision on LGBTQ+ students and staff, noting that reducing Pancholy’s personhood to his sexual identity undermined his ability to convey a message of anti-bullying and inclusivity.

Decision to cancel Pancholy labelled as homophobic

Maulik Pancholy, renowned for his roles in television shows such as “30 Rock” and “Weeds”, as well as his advocacy work, has been a vocal proponent of diversity and inclusion. His scheduled appearance was intended to provide students with a unique educational experience and promote empathy through storytelling.

The decision to cancel Pancholy’s appearance has not gone unnoticed by the community, with parents, students, and advocates denouncing the move as homophobic.

Online petitions have been launched in support of reinstating Pancholy’s appearance, reflecting widespread opposition to the school board’s decision.

In response to the controversy, Pancholy, who came out as gay in 2013, took to social media to express his disappointment, emphasising the importance of representation in children’s literature and the power of storytelling to foster empathy.

He reiterated his commitment to supporting young people and urged the school board to reconsider its decision.