The Powerful History and Necessity of BlaQ

If you’ve never heard of BlaQ – keep reading, because this crucial, impressive organisation is all about protecting and supporting queer and gender-diverse First Nations people, and celebrating Blak excellence.

BlaQ was founded in 2019, with the distinct goal of supporting, representing, and protecting the Aboriginal Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer + Sistergirl and Brotherboy (LGBTQ+SB) community.

The small team and board that make up BlaQ work hard to continue the powerful legacy of the queer First Nations leaders that came before them. Launched with the goal of continuing the consummate, unparalleled work done in years past by LGBTQ+SB leaders and Elders, this important advocacy work positions BlaQ as a national service provider.

The organisation offers an enormous variety of support and guidance – including workshops, training and assistance on vital research projects.

One such project the organisation works on is Closing the Gap’s NSW Digital Inclusion Project, where BlaQ has been working with the NSW Department of Customer Services to ensure Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people have access to key digital services and information.

This is part of Target 17 of the National Agreement on Closing the Gap, which aims to ensure Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people have equal levels of digital inclusion by the year 2026.

The organisation also holds the annual BlaQ Ball – BlaQ’s key fundraising event and night of nights for queer First Nations people. This incredible yearly event promises a night of Blak excellence, celebrating members of the Aboriginal LGBTQ+SB community and its allies.

This year, the event will be raising funds for the organisation to open the ‘Pride in Culture Hub’, a safe space for First Nations LGBTQ+SB people to access essential services.

BlaQ Ball tickets are going quick – get yours here, before they sell out! (Read more about the BlaQ ball below.)

The powerful history of BlaQ

BlaQ is a person-centred, strength-based organisation with a strong emphasis on cultural integrity, and the key organisation for LGBTQ+SB First Nations people in NSW.

Due to centuries of oppression, queer First Nations people are one of the world’s most vulnerable communities. Since opening their doors, BlaQ have made it their mission to advocate for LGBTQ+SB community members in need.

Events coordinator Peaches Rahmanovic spoke of the role that BlaQ plays in the community: “As an Aboriginal-community controlled organisation, our vision is to achieve a society that nurtures, supports, affirms, and celebrates our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander LGBTQ+SB community whilst promoting safety and inclusion for all.”

They continued: “BlaQ is an integral organisation for the interconnection between queer and First Nations voices; our approach is person-centred, strength-based and led by cultural integrity. The strength of BlaQ is listening first hand to the community.”

The need for an organisation like BlaQ was identified several years ago in the community. Current ACON First Nations Health Program manager Jinny-Jane Smith spoke in February 2023 about the organisation’s creation that stemmed from post-Mardi Gras discussions.

“After the workshops and building the float, there would always be this yarn of what we’re going to do now that we don’t have a purpose to meet up every weekend,” she said.

“So me and a couple of other friends, two brotherboys of mine, sat down and said ‘Right, well, we need to start an organisation that celebrates our LGBTQ community.’ And that’s when the conversation first began around creating the organisation BlaQ.”

Why organisations like Blaq are needed

Since then, the organisation has grown exponentially, and is now one of the Australian representative organisations for global LGBTQ+ federation ILGA (International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association).

In an interview with ILGA in 2023, former BlaQ CEO Shane Sturgiss talked about the essential role that the organisation plays in the local and national community for LGBTQ+SB people.

“For BlaQ, the primary focus is to bring a level of awareness to the intersectionality of the lives that we live,” he said.

“In the last few years we’ve worked with universities to bring up particular research pieces, and advocate for people to be able to live, work and play in inclusive environments.”

The 2024 BlaQ Ball

The BlaQ Ball returns for a second time on Friday May 10th this year, a dinner and dance at Doltone House Hyde Park which promises queer elegance and Cultural celebration all night long.

Featuring performances from Australian Idol 2023 winner Royston Noell, MC/performer 2Joocee and drag queen Aunty Tamara, it’s shaping up to be a stellar night of fun and celebration of Blak excellence.

This year’s theme is ‘Pride in Culture’ to coincide with the Ball’s efforts to raise funds for the BlaQ Pride in Culture Hub, a planned space in the National Centre of Indigenous Excellence to allow queer First Nations people a chance to safely access a huge range of services.

These include mental health and medical services, gender-affirming support, technology and resume skills and workshops on a huge number of topics.

In line with the proposed centre’s goals, this year’s Ball is celebrating anyone and everyone who takes Pride in their Culture – the evening is open for both Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal people, those with gender/sexuality diversity and people from any cultural background.

The Ball, which runs from 6:30pm until late, will offer a three-course meal, a silent auction, photobooth opportunities, plenty of entertainment and alcohol provided by premium distillery Archie Rose.

BlaQ promises a terrific night full of beauty and bonding, saying:

“All you’ll need to worry about is getting yourself snatched and to the venue, let us take care of the rest!”