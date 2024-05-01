Southern HiBearnation

Melbourne Scene What's on
Alexander Driscoll
May 1, 2024
Image: VicBears Inc.- Facebook

As the cool Victorian winter closes in and the temperature drops, it has been tradition for over twenty years for bears from Victoria, the rest of Australia and as far off as New Zealand to make the migration to Melbourne to celebrate Southern HiBearnation.

With plenty of events, including dance parties, free screenings and much more. So, if you’re an Australian bear (or just want to admire), this is the perfect event for you! 

For more information, follow Vic Bears Inc. on Facebook.

When: June 2024

Where: Melbourne

