Yeehaw, it’s a darn tooting Country Disco!

The Big Queer Hoedown at Kinselas is looking to reclaim some space for LGBTQIA+ Country and Western fans with its first event on Saturday, May 11th.

Let’s all round up for fashion, music, and culture of both country & western with a dash of retro-pop-nostalgia. The Hoedown will feature a live set from Aussie Alternative-Country-Rock band Lady Lyon, DJ’s Andy Golledge & HAMO, and drag performances from Josie Baker & Rusty Gates.

With prizes for Best Dressed, The Big Queer Hoedown will give you EVERYTHING from Dolly & Kenny to Johnny & Beyonce!

This Ain’t Texas… but it is a Hoedown at Kinselas!

When: Saturday, May 11 2024, at 7 pm

Where: Kinselas Hotel, 383 Bourke St, Darlinghurst