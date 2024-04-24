Drag Race All Stars 9 Cast and Major Twist Revealed

Hot off the heals of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season sixteen crowning Nymphia Wind as their new reigning queen, Drag Race All Stars Nine is about to launch this May.

Today World Of Wonder have officially revealed the queens and a new twist to the competition.

And of course, there are a few firsts to be seen.

Drag Race All Stars 9 cast revealed

The cast of Drag Race All Stars has long been rumoured since it was allegedly filmed last year.

As usual super fans have scoured the internet for clues as to who would be returning to fight for the crown again.

And it seems all the internet speculation has been correct with the queens for the upcoming season now officially revealed to the public.

The newest all star cast features some powerhouse Drag Race legends fighting against some incredible fan favourites.

Included in the news today is a world first for the franchise.

Eight queens, the lowest number for any regular All Stars season, will compete to raise money for charity instead of a prize for themselves this season.

The queens will battle it out for a cash prize of $200,000 to be donated to a charity of their choice.

Just what format the season will take is yet to be confirmed.

Early rumours have it that similarly to All Stars seven, this will be a non elimination season, allowing the queens to show off their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent across the whole season.

Other production rumours allege that for the first time ever queens were allocated a costume budget of $25,000 each as well as a participation fee for the season.

But it looks like we will have to wait until May 17 when the season begins to find out just how this will all play out.

Meet the queens of All Stars 9

The eight queens returning for another chance at the title of America’s next drag superstar feature from seasons one through fourteen, with some returning for their third shot at the crown.

Angeria Paris VanMichaels: Season 14.

This beloved queen and runner up brings her Atlanta flair and will be competing for the National Black Justice Collective.

Angeria made her mark in Season 14 with an impressive run all the way to the finale, falling just short short of the crown.

Gottmik: Season 13.

Well known for being the first trans man to compete on the show, Gottmik stunned with their incredible looks across their season.

Delivering jaw dropping looks week after week saw Gottmik also reach the finale with the crown eventually being snatched by Symone.

Gottmik will be competing to raise funds for Trans Lifeline.

Jorgeous: Season 14.

The pocket rocket lip sync powerhouse of Season 14 returns for her second chance and will raise money for The National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Despite not reaching the finale Jorgeous placed an impressive seventh place in an incredibly competitive season that saw RuPaul invite five queens to the grand finale.

Will All Stars Nine be her chance to truly shine?

Nina West: Season 11.

The darling of Season 11 and Miss Congeniality returns to the competition representing The Trevor Project.

Nina West was another queen who performed incredibly well across her season, falling just short of reaching the finals as well.

Audiences fell in love with the kind hearted queen and her incredible talents that saw her place sixth in the competition.

Plastique Tiara: Season 11.

Another season 11 alumni, despite placing 8th of her original season Plastique has amassed a legion on fans online eager to see her return.

She will be competing to raise funds for The Asian American Foundation.

Roxxxy Andrews: Season 5 and All Stars 2.

Back for her third shot at the crown Roxxxy Andrews will have something to prove after her less than impressive run in All Stars 2.

After making it to the finale twice in a row, can Roxxxy make it all the way to the end for her third shot at the crown?

Roxxxy will competing to raise funds to support Miracle of Love.

Shannel: Season 1 and All Stars 1.

Another queen returning for her third chance at the crown is season one Alumni Shannel.

After having to compete in pairs in All Stars one, it seems only fair that Shannel gets the chance to compete on her own.

Shannel has also made it to the top four twice during Drag Race and will have her eyes firmly on the crown.

She will compete for the Anxiety and Depression Association of America.

Vanessa Vanjie Matteo: Season 10 & 11.

After her iconic exit from season 10 “Miss Vanjie” powered through season 11, narrowly missing out on the grand finale.

Will she make it all the way in All Stars 9?

Vanjie returns to raise funds for the animal rights group the ASPCA.