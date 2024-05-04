Disgraced Drag Race Star Cherry Pie Claims Mental Health Struggles

Season twelve Drag Race contestant Sherry Pie has made further attempts to repair her image online this week after disclosing details of her mental health.

The famously disqualified contestant was accused of sexual misconduct and catfishing prior to her appearance on the program in 2020.

Now she has revealed details of her mental health in recent posts online.

Sherry Pie Details Claims of Mental Health Issues

Sherry Pie is most known for the scandal she caused following her appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race season twelve.

The New York performer became the first contestant ever disqualified before the program had even gone to air.

Now four years after her disqualification the disgraced contestant has made claims online alleging she suffers from Borderline Personality Disorder.

“May is Mental Health Awareness Month” she wrote on Instagram.

“Hopefully we try to be aware of our mental health all year but let’s bring a focus on something that affects us all by talking about it on a personal level.”

“My journey began about 5 years ago, when I received my diagnosis. I am a queer person with BPD (borderline personality disorder)” she continued.

“My diagnosis changed my life and in many ways saved me. It provided some explanation for destructive behaviours that hurt others & myself.”

“I was no stranger to self harm. My self worth was no where (sic) to be found. On the outside I did everything I could to keep myself appearing stable and put together.”

She went on to acknowledge her time on the show and attempted to own her up to her behaviour.

“I understand the response and I won’t ever be able to go back in time to fix and mend things BUT I can and have owned my mistakes while learning & growing at the same time. I’m lucky to have had an amazing therapist and psychiatrist” she claimed.

“Through the use of CBT (cognitive behavioural therapy) and DBT (dialectical behavioural therapy) I have developed the tools I need to help manage my BPD in useful and constructive ways” she concluded.

How Drag Race navigated uncharted territory

Season twelve of Drag Race was a first in many ways as it attempted to navigate filming in the midst of the Covid pandemic.

It was the first season to film amidst close contact restrictions and the first and only season to record the finale via video link, with all finalists lip syncing from their homes.

However the last thing contestants and producers expected was the scandal that followed.

Following the filming of season twelve it was revealed that contestant Sherry Pie, also know as Joey Gugliemelli, was accused of multiple counts of sexual misconduct.

Namely Gugliemelli was accused of catfishing up to five different gay men, acting as a casting director and encouraging them to send naked images of themselves to the performer.

The allegations became public after the cast of season twelve was announced, forcing the producers of World of Wonder and RuPaul’s Drag Race to make a decision for the future of Sherry Pie on the show.

Ultimately the choice was made to disqualify Sherry Pie from winning the crown and the $100,000 prize, however due to her success on the program it was almost impossible to remove her from the final production.

The controversial queen had successfully managed to navigate her way to the final four of the program, with editors forced to reduce her screen time and instead provide viewers with a reminder at the start of each episode that she had been disqualified.

Since the final episode aired, which saw Jaida Essence Hall snatch the crown, Sherry Pie has largely kept a low profile.

However the disgraced contestant has made several attempts to restart her profile that have not been received well.

In 2021 she appeared on The Tamron Hall Show out of drag in an attempt to address the controversy, which drew the ire of many online.

In 2022 she resurfaced on Instagram, posting images of herself dressed as a clown drawing the critics of many online.

“Returning to social medias is a large step in my mental health journey and this decision was not made lightly” she posted.

“It has been made easier by those who have stood by me as I learn and grow. I am doing this for myself and for those who appreciate this. I understand that this will make some upset or angry. It’s ok to be upset and feel what you feel. I can only say I am a flawed human being doing my best to be a better person.”

“I’m a work in progress,” she concluded.

Since then she has continued to share images across her Instagram pages in a variety of different professionally curated pictures of the queen.

“When people celebrate her, they are celebrating someone’s ability to harass others”

Several of her alleged victims have come forward over the years, including Ben Shimkus who spoke to Instinct Magazine about his feelings on her return.

“I’m hurt all the victims have to deal with this every couple of months. The victims have asked her to stop multiple times. She isn’t listening” he stated.

“I am horrified by her fans. Her comments section is wild. Because of the work of victims, Sherry Pie has only been known as a predator her entire time on ‘Drag Race’.”

“She never had a moment where her personality was shining through because the show edited her out of most of the final cut.”

“When people celebrate her, they are celebrating someone’s ability to harass others. They aren’t celebrating her drag” he finished.

More recently eagle eyed fans spotted her appearance on Cameo where Sherry Pie was charging $40 for video messages online.

Both appearances drew negative reactions from fans and Drag Race Alumni alike.

After news of the recent Cameo appearances spread on social media season 12 alumni and All stars 6 contestant Jan spoke out about Sherry Pie and her time on the program.

“I never need to see Sherry on my timeline ever again.”

“The tea? She lied to our cast when her actions came to light and told us she stopped her behaviour after we filmed because she ‘realised it was not right'” she posted online.

“Cut to seeing proof of the same behaviour a week before we aired.”