Basil Zempalis Claims Non-Binary Kids Are Confused, Not Genuine

Perth Mayor Basil Zempilas has said to Sky News that “it’s impossible not to think” that most students identifying as non-binary across Australia aren’t genuine.

Zempilas’ comments follow an article published by The Australian which reported that the number of students nationwide who identify as non-binary has risen by 20%, from 128 in 2019 to 2,560 in 2023.

When asked about why this was by Danica De Giorgio, the Lord Mayor responded: “Well, I think the environment has been created where people feel like there are alternative answers they can give, whether or not they are genuinely challenged by that question.”

“And so, it’s impossible not to think that that number is inflated simply because of the environment that now exists where that style of thinking is okay,” Zempilas continued.

“There will be some kids who just don’t know. I accept that. They are confused, they don’t know. But that many? I doubt it.”

It’s not the first time that Zempilas has made insensitive comments directed towards the LGBTQIA+ community. In 2020, the Mayor made transphobic comments on a local radio station about how it was “wrong” to self-identify as a gender that does not reflect anatomy.

Increased LGBTQIA+ presence nationwide

Though comments by Basil Zempilas and other Liberal party members like Nicolle Flint continue to call for investigations and enquiries into the visible increase in non-binary young people, it’s worth remembering that this increased number coincides with growing societal understanding.

In Transcend Australia’s fact sheet on trans, gender diverse and non-binary young people, they say:



“Trans young people have always existed. Society and health care services simply have an increased level of understanding on how to support and treat people. Young people are feeling safer to express themselves, it is important they continue to feel this way without shame or stigma and receive the support they need.

Furthermore, scholars have suggested that concepts of non-binary gender have existed for thousands of years in a variety of cultures, from the ‘Two-Spirit’ in Native American cultures and the ‘gender-transcendent’ Bissu in Indonesia.

Furthermore, the number of people identifying as LGBTQIA+ in Australia has rapidly increased amidst greater acceptance and knowledge about queer people. In Australia, the percentage of people who don’t identify as heterosexual make up 9.5% of the population. In the 16-to-24 age range, that number is 18.9%.