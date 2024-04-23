Tokyo Rainbow Pride Celebrates 30 Years

Over the weekend in Japan, 15,000 people took part in the 2024 Tokyo Rainbow Pride parade, one of the biggest LGBTQIA+ events in Southeast Asia.

All colours of the rainbow could be spotted throughout the Shibuya district on Sunday April 21st as a huge crowd of people walked through the city in celebration of Japan’s LGBTQIA+ population.

The theme of this year’s parade was “Don’t give up until we make change,” as queer activists in the country continue to fight for marriage equality and protection from discrimination.

Despite the continued struggle, the vibes on the day were joyful as members and allies of the LGBTQIA+ community gathered in huge numbers to celebrate with a huge parade and installation with heaps of activities.

2024’s Tokyo Rainbow Pride parade saw a number of new corporate sponsors for the event, with more companies having pledged their support throughout the 2010s.

Business lobby Keizai Douyaki participated in the event for the first time, and a number of employees wearing sponsored shirts from companies like Panasonic, Mizuho and NEC were seen in attendance all throughout the day.

Speaking to The Asahi Shimbun, a lesbian woman in her 50s who worked for one of the companies said: “I’m so happy that my company has recognised that I belong here.”

Origins of Tokyo Pride Parade

Co-representatives of the parade Fumino Sugiyama and Natsumi Yamada said to The Japan Times that the amazing turnout and increasing acceptance of LGBTQIA+ people in Japan has been a long road.

In 1994, a time that Yamada says was one where “the term LGBTQ was unknown to most”, the first Tokyo Pride Parade had about 1,100 people in attendance. Even her first parade in 2012 only had about a fifth of this year’s turnout.

Yamada said: “There were people who started it in such circumstances. It’s thanks to them that we are able to hold this event today.”

Japan’s acceptance of LGBTQIA+ people has changed dramatically since that initial parade in 1994, but a number of key issues still face the Japanese queer community.

The nation is the only G7 member yet to recognise same-sex marriage, despite opinion polls showing that over 70% of the population are in support of it.

However, changing attitudes are starting to be reflected in Japanese law. A Sapporo High Court ruling in March deemed it unconstitutional for Japan to not recognise same-sex marriages, and the Japanese Supreme Court ruled in October 2023 that forcing sterilisation surgery to legally change gender was also unconstitutional.

Yamada emphasised the importance of continued activism, saying: “In order to connect to the future, we must take action.”