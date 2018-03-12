Win 1 of 4 double passes to Melbourne Queer Film Festival
This year’s MQFF features a stellar line-up of queer cinema from all around the world.
“I understand and regret the hurt I have caused. The trans community are heroes – you are my teachers”
We have tickets to give away to each of these legends’ shows in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney.
LGBTI films and artists were honoured at the Oscars today.
“Guess that’s why I have few friends who are politicians”
A group of activists tried to ‘turn back the float’ and declared the Liberal party an illegal arrival at Mardi Gras.
“I’ve always had gay friends but never fully understood what they go through, and now I’m getting to know that world”
We asked program director Spiro Economopoulos to cherry pick his personal favourites.
Drag Race season 10 will air the same day as the U.S. on Stan, premiering on Friday March 23.
There’s rarely been this much accessible content from local queer filmmakers on offer.