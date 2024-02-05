Opera’s Greatest Late-night Party Returns For Mardi Gras, Hosted By Reuben Kaye

You asked for it, and now you’ve got it: Opera Up Late is back in all its decadent, hilarious, so-wrong-it’s-right glory! For one-night only!

Join your host, international comedy and cabaret star Reuben Kaye, as he throws open the doors to Australia’s most famous cultural icon – the Sydney Opera House – for a late-night celebration for the ages.

One of the hits of 2023’s Sydney WorldPride, Opera Up Late is a wild ride through the world of opera with a decidedly queer lens. With re-imagined opera hits, musical theatre classics and a few pop numbers along the way, this is the perfect chance for newbies to pop their operatic cherries and regulars to reacquaint themselves with a great love.

Award-winning director Shaun Rennie corrals a cast of fabulous singers on the historic Joan Sutherland Theatre stage for a night of big laughs and even bigger voices.

Dress up (or down), climb the Opera House’s iconic steps, grab a drink and take your seats as we hit the highest of high notes.

When: Friday, March 1, 2024 at 10:45 pm

Where: Joan Sutherland Theatre, Sydney Opera House

Tickets: From $69 (fees may apply), here