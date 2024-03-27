Broadway Superstar Announces Australian Concert Tour

The most Tony Awarded performer in Broadway history, Audra McDonald, will make her way to Australia in May this year. The singer and film superstar will perform concerts in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, and Perth.

The multi-talented Audra McDonald is highly versatile in both her singing and acting careers. She is blessed with a luminous soprano voice and a gift for dramatic truth-telling, making Broadway her home. McDonald has performed in musicals and operas including Carousel, Ragtime, and Master Class.

As one of Hollywood’s most loved leading ladies, McDonald has starred in TV dramas such as The Good Fight and The Good Wife as Liz Reddick, Private Practice as Dr Naomi Bennett, The Gilded Age, Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, Kidnapped and The Bedford Diaries. She has also appeared in many films including as Madame de Garderobe in Disney’s live- action Beauty and the Beast.

Alongside her theatrical work on Broadway and the opera stage, as seen in her film and television roles, McDonald maintains a career as a concert and recording artist. She has made regular appearances across the globe at the world’s foremost venues and has sung with almost every major American orchestra.

McDonald has won a record-breaking six Tony Awards, two Grammy Awards, and an Emmy Award. In 2015, she was named one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people and received a National Medal of Arts from former President Barack Obama.

The upcoming Australian tour marks Audra McDonald’s return to the Sydney Opera House and the Hamer Hall in Melbourne. This year will be the first time the star will perform shows in Brisbane, Adelaide, and Perth.

“I can’t wait to get to know the Australian audiences and experience these beautiful cities next May,” said McDonald.

The international Broadway phenomenon has a marvellous stage presence and a voice that must be heard to be believed. To secure tickets and find out more about the talented Audra Mcdonald, click here.

Saturday 4th May 2024, Crown Perth Theatre

Wednesday 8th May 2024, Adelaide Her Majesty’s Theatre

Saturday 11th May 2024, Sydney Opera House Concert Hall

Wednesday 15th May 2024, Brisbane QPAC Concert Hall

Friday 17th May 2024, Arts Centre Melbourne Hamer Hall