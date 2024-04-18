Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird Adapt Lesbian Book ‘Cleat Cute’ Into TV Series

Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird are making waves in the entertainment industry with the launch of their production company, A Touch More. Their first project involves adapting the lesbian novel ‘Cleat Cute’ into a television series, marking a significant step into storytelling for the sports icons.

The married former professional athletes are joining forces under their production company A Touch More to partner with independent TV studio Future Shack Entertainment in bringing “Cleat Cute” to the screen.

“Cleat Cute” is a contemporary queer romance novel released in 2023, written by Meryl Wilsner and follows the journey of two young soccer players.

At 26, Grace Henderson leads the US Women’s National Team until an injury sidelines her, paving the way for 22-year-old Phoebe Matthews to step in.

The official synopsis reads:

“Grace Henderson has been a star of the US Women’s National Team for ten years, even though she’s only 26. But when she’s sidelined with an injury, a bold new upstart, Phoebe Matthews, takes her spot. 22-year-old Phoebe is everything Grace isn’t—a gregarious jokester who plays with a joy that Grace lost somewhere along the way. The last thing Grace expects is to become teammates with benefits with this class clown she sees as her rival”.

The Team Behind the Screen: A Touch More’s Debut Project

Wilsner, Bird, and Rapinoe serve as executive producers for the adaptation, alongside A Touch More’s head of development, Camille Bernier-Green.

Cleat Cute is set to be A Touch More’s first scripted show.

“We are thrilled to be working with Future Shack to bring Meryl Wilsner’s wonderful book to life. Having spent most of our lives on teams, we want to celebrate the ways in which relationships, both romantic and platonic, are organically created through sports. Cleat Cute will not shy away from the messiness, occasional frustration, and undeniable beauty that come with loving the game and the players within it,” Bird and Rapinoe said in a joint statement.

Fans of the book have taken to X, formerly known as Twitter, to voice their excitement.

“‘a sapphic rivals to lovers romcom for fans of ted lasso and a league of their own’ was cleat cute written for me”, one person wrote.

Another person wrote, “cleat cute is getting turned into a series and it’s getting adapted properly IM SAT”.

Empowering Stories of Cultural Change and Progression

Describing itself as centring “stories of revolutionaries who move culture forward,” the production company has been involved in ESPN’s podcast “Pink Card.” Their first project spotlighted women in Iran challenging the ban on female attendance at soccer stadiums, advocating for their right to enjoy the sport.

“Sports is a universal language and breeding ground for world class storytelling,” Future Shack CEO Jeff Wachtel said.

“As women’s sports captivate audiences around the globe, we’re proud to partner with two of the most iconic athletes of our time, Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird, to bring Meryl Wilsner’s delightful world to life in a bold, sexy and fun ensemble show.”

Future Shack is currently producing “Good Cap/Bad Cop,” starring Leighton Meester, slated for release on the CW and Roku in 2025.

Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird’s Legacy Beyond the Field

During her professional soccer career, Megan Rapinoe has garnered several achievements, including being a two-time World Cup Champion and Olympic Gold Medallist. In 2019, she was honoured as the Women’s Player of the Year by the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA).

Sue Bird also boasts an impressive athletic resume. Bird has five Olympic gold medals, a feat accomplished by only two basketball players. She has also secured four WNBA titles and became the first WNBA player to win championships in four different decades (2004, 2010, 2018, and 2020).

The release date and cast for the TV adaptation of Cleat Cute has yet to be announced.