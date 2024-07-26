Brisbane Pride Announces Fair Day Tickets, Dates, Location and More

The annual Brisbane Pride Fair Day is just around the corner and they are getting ready to celebrate with the community.

The organisation have today launched details of the 2024 event with tickets now on sale.

And there’s some great news for everyone.

Brisbane Pride Fair Day Tickets are now on sale

Every September Brisbane Pride celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community in Queensland with the launch of their annual month long pride celebrations.

Brisbane comes alive across the month with a variety of events from all members of the community as the city celebrates together.

The pinnacle of the celebrations is the annual Pride Fair Day, Rally and March.

After many years in New Farm Park the event was relocated to its original home in Musgrave Park recently where it has been revealed the event will return to this year.

Taking place on September 21st Fair Day will be a day long celebrations in the park with live music and entertainment, stall holders and much much more.

This year they have revealed a fantastic surprise for ticket holders with a huge reduction in ticket prices.

Tickets were released on Thursday morning with early bird tickets reduced to just $10 (plus booking fee) per person and just $5 (plus booking fee) for anyone under 18.

Early bird tickets are on sale until August 25th.

Ticket sales following the early bird release will be just $20 (plus booking fee) for general admission, $15 (plus booking fee) for concession, $10 (plus booking fee) for teenagers, 13 – 17 yrs old, and free for children under 12.

Businesses or community groups wishing to book a stall at Pride Fair Day can do so by registering their interest online.

Get Ready to march!

Every year preceding Pride Fair Day Brisbane Pride also co-ordinate the annual Rally and March as thousands take to the streets of Brisbane to show their pride.

The march will again take place in Brisbane City this year, departing from Queens Park.

Rally goers will gather from 9am for speeches and formalities before marching across the river at 10am to converge at Musgrave Park for the Fair Day celebrations.

Those wishing to register a group for the rally and march can do so by completing the registration form online.

Celebrate the launch of the Brisbane Pride Festival at The Sportsman Hotel

With September kicking off a month long calendar of Pride celebrations Brisbane Pride will also host their official launch party.

Each year the organisation host a free night of celebrations for the community to come together and celebrate the launch of pride month.

This year The Sportsman Hotel will play host to the official launch party kicking off on Saturday September 7th from 6pm.

The night will be a fabulous night of celebrations at the iconic venue.

Those wishing to attend can register their free tickets via the link online.