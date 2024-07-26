Kamala Harris Set To Appear On ‘Drag Race All Stars’ 9 Finale

Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is set to appear on the final episode of Drag Race All Stars 9 to top off her history-making week.

In a teaser for the finale posted by the Drag Race Twitter/X account, Harris is seen alongside judge Michelle Visage, choreographer Jamal Sims, Lance Bass, Leslie Jones and Cheyenne Jackson as she imparted an important message from the Werk Room.

“Each day, we are seeing our rights and freedoms under attack, including the right of everyone to be who they are, love who they love, openly and with pride,” Harris said in the clip. “So as we fight back against these attacks, let’s all remember no one is alone. We are all in this together, and your vote is your power. So please, make sure your voice is heard this November, and register to vote.”

You better VOTE! 🗣️ Vice President Kamala Harris dropped by the Werk Room with a word! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KGS6pU2zOq — RuPaul’s Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) July 25, 2024

The Vice President’s words come as drag and LGBTQI+ communities in the US and worldwide continually targeted by conservative politicians and lawmakers.

Though the appearance of the President-elect on the show was filmed a few weeks ago according to Variety, the timing with Harris’ campaign announcement couldn’t be better.

It’s not the first time a Democrat has appeared in an entry of the long-running franchise. Though Harris is the first VP to stop by the Werk Room, New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have previously appeared on the long-running franchise asking viewers to vote.

Drag Race has never been shy about getting people to vote in the USA either, given that RuPaul and each of the season’s queens remind audiences to register for voting and have their voices heard.

The Kamala Harris campaign so far

Following an endorsement tweet from Charli xcx and a widespread embrace of many, many coconut tree memes, Kamala Harris’ bid for the Oval Office has been off to a roaring start.

Not only has Harris secured enough Democratic National Committee delegates to be the presumptive nominee for the DNC, she’s been able to raise $126 million in three days and rally thousands of volunteers for her campaign.

The strong launch appears to have made Harris’ opponent, ex-President Donald Trump, somewhat nervous. Members of the Trump camp have suggested he was pulling out a debate with Harris, leading her to post on Twitter/X: