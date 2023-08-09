Australian Cabaret Star Hans Set To Return On National Tour After Injury

A year after suffering an injury in Turkey, Australian cabaret star Hans will be making his return to the stage in a national tour of his show Disco Spektakulär.

“I am so excited to finally get back on the road,” Hans said in a post on social media, after what he called “dramatic time away”.

Last year, Hans suffered a fall into an orchestra pit during a spirited gay cruise ship performance off the Turkish coast in August. The artist endured five spinal fractures along with shattering damage to his foot and ankle.

Hans shared his experience of returning to the stage after his fall in November at Her Majesty’s Theatre in Adelaide, posting to Facebook, “Stepped on a stage last night for the first time in 14 weeks (since THAT night) and it felt so good!”.

“Still slow moving on my crutches (and will be a while before I can do my show) But when the icons Annabel Crabb and Leigh Sales call, I ANSWER!!! What a brilliant audience the Chat 10 Looks 3 Community are !!!!!” Hans wrote.

Biggest Tour Yet

Hans: Disco Spektakulär Tour 2023 is his “biggest tour yet!”, and describes him as “rising like a purple feathered phoenix from the ashes”. His tour is advertised as: “Hans is set to get the party started with a slew of disco hits, his glamorous girls The Lucky Bitches and what every party needs… A piano accordion!

You’ll laugh! You’ll cry! You’ll leave covered head to toe in glitter!”

The individual behind the German persona goes by Matt Gilbertson. The faux-Berlin performer made his debut on America’s Got Talent series in 2018 and won the Best Cabaret award for 2 consecutive years at the Adelaide Fringe Festival.

Hans was also invited by the Federal Parliamentary Press Gallery to open the 2019 Mid-Winter Ball at Parliament House, Canberra and was announced as the recipient of the Adelaide Cabaret Festival 2023 Icon Award at The Variety Gala just last month.

More information on Hans: Disco Spektakulär 2023 Tour and to book tickets can be found here.






