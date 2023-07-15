Gay Bushranger Captain Moonlite’s Real-Life Story Is Inspiration For New Musical

Arts & Entertainment Stage
Justin Cooper
Justin Cooper
July 15, 2023
Gay Bushranger Captain Moonlite’s Real-Life Story Is Inspiration For New Musical
Image: Jye Bryant (right) and the cast of the musical Captain Moonlite. Images: Facebook

The new Australian musical ‘Captain Moonlite,’ explores the real-life story of the queer Australian bushranger through his unsent letters about his actions leading up to his death and relationship with a fellow outlaw.

The musical is set in a death cell in Sydney’s Darlinghurst Gaol on the eve of Andrew ‘George’ Scott’s execution. His letters come to life and tell the story of the alleged bank robbery and shoot out near Gundagai, which lead to the death of his male lover and companion, James Nesbitt. 

Star Observer spoke with creator and composer Jye Bryant, following the “long-awaited” Sydney premiere, new developments for the production and his journey in exploring the bushranger’s story.

Discovering Captain Moonlite

An 1879 image of Bushrangers and lovers Andrew George Scott (Captain Moonlite) and James Nesbitt. Image: National Portrait Gallery.

Discovering the story of Captain Moonlite from a book by Jane Smith, Bryant was captivated by the story and led to further discoveries of the bushranger’s letters about the tragedy of his life and lover.

“I’ve always thought that the idea of a bushranger being gay seemed to challenge the whole stereotype of a bushranger being this sort of very masculine type figure,” said Bryant.

This juxtaposition of stereotype and Scott’s character was the foundation that brought this musical to life, with Bryant hoping “it gives Andrew George Scott’s letters an audience.”

Bryant explained his personal research and pilgrimage to Gundagai as well as the bushranger’s grave. George’s anti-hero status provides “something that you can just really have a think about.”

“I don’t know whether they [audiences] will side with him necessarily, but I think they might get that it’s a little bit more complicated than him just being a bushranger… There were some other things, social things,” he explained.

Music Takes Inspiration For Iris Folk Music

Peter David Allison (left) as Captain Moonlite and y Michael Clewes plays James Nesbitt in the musical Captain Moonlite. Images: Facebook

Taking inspiration from George’s Irish roots, Bryant’s original music for the production takes inspiration from Irish folk music. Listening to a lot of Irish music, Bryant said he utilised violins and flutes throughout the production.

“It’s very sort of Irish Celtic and it’s accompanied by a folk band, so it’s very Irishy,” said Bryant. “The good thing about Irish music is it can sound fairly sad when it’s slow violins and things like that, I think it’s pretty easy to sound intense and sad.”

Discovering the emotional capacity of the folk sound, Bryant provided a new layer to the performance’s emotional storytelling.

Bryant aims to honour the history of this complex figure, with new choreography and enhanced script to help “flesh out” characters and provide audiences with a new piece of queer history.

Along with Bryant’s extensive background in musical writing and composition, the show is directed by Johnathon Brown, Musical direction by Susan Brown and Choreography by Anthony Ashdown rounds out the amazing production team.

The cast starring Peter David Allison as George, Michael Clewes as James, and many more amazing talents, are ready to entertain audiences about the infamous bushranger’s adventurous and tragic life. 

 

‘Captain Moonlite’ – A New Australian Musical, comes to the Richmond School of Arts this August. 

 

 

 

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Voices From 1978: The First Sydney Gay And Lesbian Mardi Gras – Book Review
July 15, 2023 | Contributor

Voices From 1978: The First Sydney Gay And Lesbian Mardi Gras – Book Review
Arts & Entertainment Written Word
Troye Sivan Drops Music Video To His Amyl-Inspired New Single ‘Rush’
July 14, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Troye Sivan Drops Music Video To His Amyl-Inspired New Single ‘Rush’
Arts & Entertainment Victorian News
Farmer Dave Graham And Partner Shazli Share Story Of Their Mountaintop Marriage Proposal
July 13, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Farmer Dave Graham And Partner Shazli Share Story Of Their Mountaintop Marriage Proposal
Arts & Entertainment
Heartstopper Season 2, Red, White & Royal Blue Film Is Coming To Streaming In August
July 13, 2023 | Justin Cooper

Heartstopper Season 2, Red, White & Royal Blue Film Is Coming To Streaming In August
Arts & Entertainment Screen
Former Disney Star Dan Benson Shares The One Thing He Won’t Do On OnlyFans
July 12, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Former Disney Star Dan Benson Shares The One Thing He Won’t Do On OnlyFans
Arts & Entertainment
Drag Race Down Under Star Kween Kong Faces Hate & Threats After Historic Logie Nomination
July 11, 2023 | Shibu Thomas

Drag Race Down Under Star Kween Kong Faces Hate & Threats After Historic Logie Nomination
Arts & Entertainment Screen