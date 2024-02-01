Your Guide To Midsumma Festival And Victoria’s Pride

Arts & Entertainment Midsumma Scene
Contributor
February 1, 2024
Your Guide To Midsumma Festival And Victoria’s Pride

Don’t miss out on the Pride festivities in Melbourne. Here are events that you can still catch: 

 

Divisi Chamber Singers – A Love is a Love is a Love 

Divsi Chamber Singers

Award-winning Australian queer composers Meta Cohen, Sally Whitwell and Connor D’Netto present a vibrant cycle of queer love songs along with Divisi Chamber Singers and pianist Coady Green. 

February 3, Melbourne Recital Centre – Primrose Potter Salon 

Midsumma Pride March

Midsumma Festival. Image: Midsumma/ Tan McCulloch

Melbourne’s iconic Midsumma Pride March returns to Fitzroy Street, St Kilda. The community comes together to walk with Pride, celebrate and party. 

February 4, Fitzroy Street and Catani Gardens

Torch Song 

Taylor Made Productions takes to the stage, following the journey of drag performer, Arnold Beckoff, who fearlessly challenges societal norms

Until February 10, Chapel Off Chapel – The Loft 

The Inheritance 

Kitan Petkovski directs this Australian premiere of the epic Tony and Olivier Award winner for Best Play, The Inheritance, which spans generations in its exploration of love and legacy. Kitan Petkovski directs this bold, sexy and deeply moving production with a stellar ensemble cast. 

Until  February 11, fortyfivedownstairs 

A Beat to Hold Back the Dawn 

In this immersive exhibition, Logan Mucha uses 3D spatial data and a soundtrack of pummeling beats, to recreate Melbourne’s past and present queer nightclubs into a single eutopia. 

Until March 23, Bundoora Homestead Arts Centre

Victoria’s Pride Street Party 

The street party will run from 11 am to 9 pm, with “multiple stages with free, live entertainment showcasing a range of performances including music, comedy, guest speakers, circus, drag and art installations.”

February 11, Gertrude and Smith Street 



You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Red Hot Sundays at The Imperial
February 1, 2024 | Contributor

Red Hot Sundays at The Imperial
Scene Scene Events Sydney What's on
Beresford Sundays
February 1, 2024 | Contributor

Beresford Sundays
Scene Sydney What's on
Knowing Me in the Quiet at The Bearded Tit
February 1, 2024 | Contributor

Knowing Me in the Quiet at The Bearded Tit
Scene Scene Events Sydney What's on
Josh Thomas And The High Drama World Of Tidying Up
January 31, 2024 | Douglas Magaletti

Josh Thomas And The High Drama World Of Tidying Up
Arts & Entertainment Features Scene
Adam Lambert Says He Is Excited To Return To Sydney Gay And Lesbian Mardi Gras
January 31, 2024 | Shibu Thomas

Adam Lambert Says He Is Excited To Return To Sydney Gay And Lesbian Mardi Gras
Arts & Entertainment Features News Scene
Holidays And Hedonism: Melbourne’s Queer Art Shines In Summer Daze Exhibition
January 31, 2024 | Jacob Gamble

Holidays And Hedonism: Melbourne’s Queer Art Shines In Summer Daze Exhibition
Arts & Entertainment Scene