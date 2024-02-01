Your Guide To Midsumma Festival And Victoria’s Pride

Don’t miss out on the Pride festivities in Melbourne. Here are events that you can still catch:

Divisi Chamber Singers – A Love is a Love is a Love

Award-winning Australian queer composers Meta Cohen, Sally Whitwell and Connor D’Netto present a vibrant cycle of queer love songs along with Divisi Chamber Singers and pianist Coady Green.

February 3, Melbourne Recital Centre – Primrose Potter Salon

Midsumma Pride March

Melbourne’s iconic Midsumma Pride March returns to Fitzroy Street, St Kilda. The community comes together to walk with Pride, celebrate and party.

February 4, Fitzroy Street and Catani Gardens

Torch Song

Taylor Made Productions takes to the stage, following the journey of drag performer, Arnold Beckoff, who fearlessly challenges societal norms

Until February 10, Chapel Off Chapel – The Loft

The Inheritance

Kitan Petkovski directs this Australian premiere of the epic Tony and Olivier Award winner for Best Play, The Inheritance, which spans generations in its exploration of love and legacy. Kitan Petkovski directs this bold, sexy and deeply moving production with a stellar ensemble cast.

Until February 11, fortyfivedownstairs

A Beat to Hold Back the Dawn

In this immersive exhibition, Logan Mucha uses 3D spatial data and a soundtrack of pummeling beats, to recreate Melbourne’s past and present queer nightclubs into a single eutopia.

Until March 23, Bundoora Homestead Arts Centre

Victoria’s Pride Street Party

The street party will run from 11 am to 9 pm, with “multiple stages with free, live entertainment showcasing a range of performances including music, comedy, guest speakers, circus, drag and art installations.”

February 11, Gertrude and Smith Street





