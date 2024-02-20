‘Out at Margot’s’ – A Fabulous Mardi Gras Extravaganza

The Kimpton Margot hotel will be home to a range of hot deals during the upcoming Sydney Mardi Gras. This marks the return of Out at Margot’s, where the venue will be transformed into a sea of rainbows, live music, and drag queens to celebrate pride in 2024.

Be sure to gather friends and family and visit the spectacular bars, restaurants, and lounges within the Kimpton Margot.

Luke’s Kitchen

Known for their bottomless brunch special, Luke’s Kitchen will offer guests a delicious 3-course set menu this Mardi Gras. Guests can enjoy the thoughtfully curated dishes, complemented by bottomless sparkling, rosè, and red wine for $99 per person. To kick off the fun, a welcome Casamigos cocktail will be provided on arrival.

February 24th: Hollywould Star & DJ Rhys Austin| 12pm to 4pm

March 2nd: Pinkie Promise & Rhys Austin | 12pm to 4pm

The Wilmot Bar

Keep the pride celebration going at The Wilmot Bar in Sydney’s most glamorous hotel lobby. Kick back and relax on the plush velvet lounges and indulge in one (or a few) of Out At Margot’s exclusive cocktails, available from February 16 to March 2nd. For each one of these cocktails sold during Mardi Gras, a dollar will be donated to The Pinnacle Foundation.

There are also opportunities to earn secret discounts for Margot’s Harper Rooftop, and enjoy a roving cocktail and caviar trolley.

March 2nd: Wilmot Bar Mardi Gras Pre-Party | DJ Rhys Austin | 4pm – 6pm

Harper Rooftop Bar

The spirit of Mardi Gras will be present at the Kimpton Margot’s own Harper Rooftop Bar. Visit Sydney’s newest and largest open-air rooftop for fabulous offerings and fun-filled evenings.

February 23rd: Harper Mardi Gras | DJ Alex Dugan| 5pm – 8pm

February 24th: Harper Mardi Gras | DJ Rhys Austin| 5pm – 8pm

March 1st: Harper Mardi Gras | DJ Erfaan 5pm – 8pm

Book early and save up to 15% for reservations up until March 2nd using the “Book Early & Save” promotion. For more information and reservations, please visit https://www.kimptonmargotsydney.com/.

The Kimpton Margot Sydney

Lobby/339 Pitt St

Sydney NSW 2000