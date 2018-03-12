“Praying the gay away nearly killed me”: call to end conversion ‘therapy’
“It took years of healing after leaving the program”
“It took years of healing after leaving the program”
Vietnam’s Nguyễn Hương Giang took out Miss International Queen.
“It’s just fantastic.”
He has been charged with aggravated grievous bodily harm.
His funeral is being held this afternoon.
The report has revealed a pay gap within the LGBTI community, with women earning on average 25 per cent less than men.
The two couples were granted special permission to marry early.
If successful Rohan would become the city’s first openly gay mayor.
“I want young women who identify with any label under the bi umbrella to know that your sexuality is valid”
A young trans advocate in Australia has spoken out to mark International Women’s Day.