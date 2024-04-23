Beau Lamarre-Condon Will “Probably” Use Mental Health As Legal Defence

Beau Lamarre-Condon, the former police officer who is accused of murdering Jesse Baird and Luke Davies, will “probably” mount a mental health defence for his case.

The former NSW Police officer is accused of using his police-issued gun to shoot and kill the couple. It is also alleged Lamarre-Condon drove out of Sydney with the couple’s bodies hidden in surfboard bags, and buried them in a shallow grave on a property near Goulburn, NSW.

Police allege the murder of Baird was premeditated, while Davies was sadly just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Lamarre-Condon’s case was briefly mentioned in the Downing Centre Local Court today, where a magistrate denied a previous bail application, and adjourned the case until June.

Lamarre-Condon’s mental health “probably” part of legal defence

His lawyer, John Walford, spoke to the media outside Downing Centre. He told reporters he was “not sure” how his client would plead.

However, when asked if mental health would likely be part of his client’s defence, Walford said: “Probably”.

In March, he told the Sydney Morning Herald, “Mental health is something we expect to come into play… It certainly seems there are things we have to look at in that way”.

Walford says that Lamarre is “for the most part” okay.

“It’d be very tough for him at the moment, but it’s tough for everyone,” he said.

Reality and mental ‘rot’ has set in, says source

Lamarre-Condon has been in custody at Metropolitan Remand and Reception Centre at Silverwater ever since he turned himself in.

He turned himself into police after a three-day manhunt occurred throughout Sydney in search of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies’ killer.

While Lamarre’s lawyer says he is mostly okay, another source says that’s not the case.

A source close to the 28-year-old told Daily Mail Australia that he is ”not doing real well at the moment”.

“Obviously it’s set in now – what’s happened and the allegations and where he is,” said the source, who wished to stay anonymous.

“I think the rot’s set in mentally-wise. He’s hit the lows.”

Lamarre-Condon has not yet had his formal psychiatric assessment, but is currently awaiting one due to be conducted in May.

His case is set to resume June 18.