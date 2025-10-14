‘New Name Coming’: New Oxford St Gay Bar Pink Pony To Change Name After Backlash

New Sydney gay bar Pink Pony sparked fierce backlash after suggesting it will cater almost exclusively to gay men while being named after lesbian singer Chappell Roan’s iconic song. And amid the controversy, the venue’s Instagram account has now changed its handle to “New Name Coming.”

Set to open on Oxford Street in early December, Pink Pony was announced by publican Kevin Du-Val.

Backlash came swiftly after Gay Sydney News reported that Du-Val said the venue would be “unashamedly … targeted” toward gay men aged 18 to 35. Du-Val said the ideal crowd would be “90 per cent plus” male gay clientele.

“Of course the girls will be welcome, but it would certainly be our desire that it predominantly gay boys,” he said.

His comments have reignited long-standing frustrations about the exclusion of lesbians, bisexual and queer women, and trans people from gay bars and LGBTQIA+ nightlife venues, particularly in the wake of the number of lesbian bars and inclusive spaces shrinking significantly.

Many called the comments about the bar’s preferred demographic tone-deaf and outdated, and also pointed out the irony of naming the club after a song by fiercely, proudly lesbian singer Chappell Roan.

“Naming this after a lesbian song then catering it to gay men only is CRAZY,” said one social media user.

One social media user summed up the frustration: “What is it going to take for people in this scene to listen to and respect the opinions of queer women?”

Pink Pony: Australian drag artists and LGBTQ+ parties speak out

Drag artist and Drag Race Down Under alum Etcetera Etcetera spoke out, saying: “Talking openly about a ‘preferred clientele’ being openly male in 2025 is crazy when you’ve named your club after a song by a lesbian.” She urged business owners to invest in “spaces that make us all feel safe and welcome.”

“If your gonna make money off a lesbians fame then ya gotta welcome the lesbians. This is just showing ya misogyny,” said Melbourne-based drag and burlesque artist Kitty Obsidian.

“I’ve performed at, hosted and also been a patron more times than I can count at Birdcage, which is on every piece of paper , a lesbian event,” said drag queen Tina Bikki. “I am an OLD gay MAN and I have never felt more safe, loved, appreciated and welcome anywhere like I have at birdcage. I’m not the “preferred demographic” but I’m more than welcome in that space, and it shows. There’s a way to do things… this isn’t it.”

Queer events collective Heaps Gay was also among those to condemn the approach.

“This is so disappointing and tone deaf. Appropriating lesbian culture for your own $/benefit for gay men!! What??” reads Heaps Gay‘s post. “We have been fighting for inclusion for the last decade and this feels like a million steps backwards. Meanwhile gay clubs on Oxford street are bought by hetero club owners, fancy new hotels are being built while city of sydney fights to recreate a new 24 hour hot spot. This had the potential to be so great for community & for Oxford street. Sad.”

Business backs statement, but Instagram handle changes

Pink Pony’s parent company, Tuloch Pty Ltd, later issued a statement defending the decision, with CEO Michael Lewis telling pedestrian.tv it was “disappointing” to see the backlash.

“However, from our perspective, a business having a target demographic is not particularly remarkable or newsworthy, but clearly we have unintentionally hit a raw nerve,” he said.

Lewis said that they understand people’s frustrations over the lack of LGBTQIA+ nightlife venues, but “having said that, the hate and vitriol being directed towards a small business trying to make a difference for their chosen market is a bit over the top.”

He concluded that the response to Pink Pony has been “overwhelmingly positive”.

However, since the backlash began in the last 48 hours, the Pink Pony Instagram account’s handle has now changed to ‘new.name.coming’.