A Priscilla Sequel is Officially In Development And The Cast Is Back!

This year marks thirty years since the release of Priscilla, Queen Of The Desert and today fans have been delighted with news that a sequel to the film is officially in the works.

The films original director Stephan Elliott has confirmed that a sequel is officially in the works.

And the original three stars of the film are all set to return.

Priscilla is set for a comeback

It’s been thirty years since Mitzi Del Bra (Hugo Weaving), Felicia Jollygoodfellow (Guy Pearce) and Bernadette Bassenger (Terence Stamp) journeyed across the Australian outback, now it looks like the iconic trio are set for another adventure.

During an exclusive interview with Deadline this week the original director Stephan Elliott has confirmed the comeback.

“I’m not repeating myself, we’ll start the new film in Australia, but by God, we’re going on one helluva journey” he told Deadline.

He had even more exciting news to reveal about the cast.

“The original cast is on board, I’ve got a script that everybody likes, we’re still working out deals. … It’s happening,” he revealed.

The decision marks years of deliberating for the director who was unsure about ever making a sequel to the hit film.

”I just was not sure, I just didn’t want to repeat myself,” he told the publication.

“I thought, what am I going to do? Stick them on a cruise ship, stick them on a train? You name it, over the years I’ve been pitched Priscilla 2 in spades” he explained.

He went on to reveal more details about the characters that have been developed in the upcoming script.

In particular he spoke about the details of Tick’s son, who was just seven years old in the original film.

“Well, he’s grown up now,” says Elliott.

“Therefore I’ve written in a bunch of new characters to support a new generation.”

But it wouldn’t be Priscilla without the iconic soundtrack which he reveals will feature a mix of the old and the new.

The soundtrack will include “old disco classics, but we’ll be moving into contemporary as well.”

As for when we can expect the film, he has plans to get moving and “get it happening, get it shooting this year. Actually, as soon as possible.”

The iconic bus is set to return

However it wouldn’t be Priscilla without the iconic bus that saw the original characters make their journey and it’s a detail Stephan has not forgotten.

“I don’t know how it survived but we have a plan,” he says.

“Don’t worry, the bus will feature.”

After being missing for decades the original bus which featured in the film has now been located.

The bus was recently located in the fields of Ewingar, a small town in the Northern Rivers Region of New South Wales.

Thanks to the efforts of the History Trust of South Australia a fundraising campaign to raise $2.2 million to restore the bus has been started.

The “Save The Queen” campaign has so far raised over $168,000 to help restore the Australian icon.

Elliott plans to make an official announcement in due course, but for now, he is ready to revive the Australian classic and reintroduce Priscilla, Queen Of The Desert to the world.

“It’s the 30th anniversary, the bus has been found, Priscilla the Party! is about to roll out globally and it’s time for Priscilla’s final adventure to get made.”