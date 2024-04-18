Jeremy Finlayson’s Podcast Comments Result In Another Apology

Port Adelaide forward Jeremy Finlayson has apologised yet again after unclear comments on his wife Kellie’s podcast seemed to imply that he was unhappy with his recent ban for homophobia.

A regular on the Sh!t Talkers podcast, Finlayson was highlighting his ‘good, bad and offensive’ talking points for the week on Tuesday April 16th and said: “My ‘offensive’ is it pissed me off that I got a three-week suspension. That’s it, that’s tipped me over the edge… We’ll leave it there [and] move on.”

Finlayson is referring to his three-week ban from competing in the AFL for saying a homophobic slur towards an Essendon player on Friday April 5th, which he had previously apologised profusely for.

The comments made on the podcast sparked widespread condemnation on social media, with one user saying that it highlighted a lack of integrity on Finlayson’s part.

On Wednesday April 17th, Finlayson released a statement with Port Adelaide FC where he again apologised while clarifying his comments on the podcast.

“When re-thinking my comments today, it’s clear that I should have provided more context,” Finlayson said.

“On reflection, I should have explained that I was bitterly disappointed that I said what I did during the game and I am bitterly disappointed that I put myself and the club in the position I did. That is what I am most upset with.”

“What I said on the field that night was totally unacceptable. I knew that at the time and I know it now. I stress, I have no issues with the sanction at all.”

Finlayson’s statement resulted in further derision from the community, with local sports radio host Tim Ginever calling the move unsmart. “This is not a smart action, choosing to be on any form of media so soon after,” he said. “Just put the microphone away and you’ll have no opportunity for it to be misinterpreted.”

It’s currently unknown if Finlayson will face any more sanctions for his recent podcast comments.

AFL Boss Comments On Finlayson Ban

CEO of AFL Andrew Dillon appeared on a State of Play episode for the AFL and spoke to the reasoning behind Finlayson’s ban.

Dillon said: “We assessed Jeremy’s remorse and the fact that he was on the front foot. We obviously don’t want that and I don’t think anyone wants that in our game, or really at any time in society.

“We assess each case on its merits. We put a proposal to Jeremy and he came back to us. We decided when taking into account all the circumstances, there’s got to be a deterrent for it.

“We think [three weeks] is a strong deterrent and it’s something we don’t want to see. And if we do see it again… I think what you’ll see is a stronger penalty.”

Dillon also confirmed that he spoke to AFLPA boss Paul Marsh about the processes of the League and insisted that every case should be treated separately.

“We don’t want the behaviour to happen. If it does, we do want people to understand the consequences if they do transgress.”