Campaigners to write book telling Australia’s marriage equality story
The authors and the Australian Lesbian and Gay Archives are encouraging Australians to contribute their stories.
Last week a study revealed that marriage equality topped 9/11 and the apology to Indigenous people as the most significant historic event in Australia.
Athletes Craig Burns and Luke Sullivan wed just after midnight.
Alex Greenwich calls on federal parliament to get it done.
“The fact that a bill like Paterson’s can even be considered proves what kind of assholes we have running this country”
Almost two thirds of voters say they voted Yes, but it’s not the end of the fight.
The increase of 300,000 means that only around 1 in 5 have not returned their forms.
Survey forms can be handed in to the ABS in capital cities.
The independent MP has been involved in the campaign for marriage equality in Australia for over ten years.
We spoke with 11 LGBTI community leaders about why marriage equality was important to them.