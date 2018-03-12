Man who accused NSW police of “brutal attack” at Mardi Gras in 2013 speaks out in court
“I felt betrayed by the way [the police] behaved”
McLachlan would allegedly ask male colleagues if there was anything on his shoulder, and when they came closer to look, he grabbed their genitals.
When they arrived at the victim’s home they overcame him and restrained him with tape, physically assaulting him and using homophobic slurs.
“He demanded that we stop doing ‘those barbarities’ and that we leave the park”
“We don’t ask for much, honestly. Let us have our gay bars and clubs. The rest of the city is your safe space”
The men told a victim they were “a group who guard the area from faggots and paedophiles”.
The 13-year-old was on his way home from school when a man wearing a ‘vote No’ badge allegedly assaulted him.
The attacker allegedly said: “if you’re part of the Yes campaign and don’t want to get hurt then f**k off.”
Other social media users have used the incident to highlight the far more severe forms of violence and assault LGBTI people face on a regular basis.
The launch of the new targeted materials comes after the release of the Australian Human Rights Commission report ‘Change the Course’.