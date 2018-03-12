Catholic school fires teacher just days after her same-sex wedding
“This weekend I married the love of my life and unfortunately I was terminated from my job as a result. In their eyes I’m not the right kind of Catholic for my choice in partner”
“This weekend I married the love of my life and unfortunately I was terminated from my job as a result. In their eyes I’m not the right kind of Catholic for my choice in partner”
“I would be very emphatic that our schools, our parishes exist to teach a Catholic view of marriage”
A senior member of the church has claimed the extent of gay sex in the Vatican has “never been worse”.
Reports have suggested Pope Francis is angered by the news and may force the cardinal to retire.
The program teaches inclusivity and is intended to lead to a safer environment for LGBTI students and families.
The southern Indigenous Chilean tribe celebrate gender diverse people, even if the Catholic Church have tried to stamp it out of them
Melbourne’s Gay and Lesbian Organisation of Business and Enterprise, the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Business Association and the Brisbane Gay and Lesbian Business Network call for Telstra to be boycotted.
Telstra will stop public support of same-sex marriage after the Catholic Church threatened to boycott its services.
Editor’s note: This article was first published in the Washington Blade, an LGBTI news outlet based in Washington DC, US. Michael K. Lavers is the …
THE Catholic Church in Sydney has sent letters to companies that expressed their support for marriage equality as part of an open letter. Advertisements showing …