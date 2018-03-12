Posts tagged Courtney Act

Return of the Queens (part I): Alaska Thunderfuck 5000

Shannon Power, December 14, 2015

There was a scene of chaos in the Star Observer office when in-house drag fanatic Shannon Power found out two of the biggest stars from the RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise would hit Australia this summer. To restore some balance in the office, Shannon was sent off to chat with Jinkx Monsoon and Alaska Thunderfuck ahead of their respective national tours. Here’s her interview with Alaska.

