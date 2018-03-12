Queensland to become one of the first states to end forced divorce for trans people
After the introduction of marriage equality, the states and territories were given 12 months to change their laws accordingly.
The couple revealed it was their “love for the LGBT community” and Mr Weed’s acceptance of himself as a gay man that contributed to their decision to divorce.
Changing the sex on a birth certificate still requires divorce in most states.
The separated women were unable to divorce because Australia didn’t recognise their marriage.
Here’s hoping Nick and Sarah Jensen are better at remaining committed to their marital vows than they are to the outlandish ones they make to the press.
Nick and Sarah publicly vowed that they would end their own ten-year marriage if same sex marriage became legal.
The UN has ruled that an Australian woman has been denied equal legal protection because Australia won’t let her end her Canadian marriage to another woman.
“It is cruel to make trans partners choose between their gender identity and their solemn vows of lifelong commitment”
The most comical and ignorant comments about the LGBTI community were awarded at the 2015 Gay and Lesbian Outrageous, Ridiculous and Ignorant comment Awards during an entertaining ceremony in NSW Parliament last night.