RuPaul apologises for comments about trans drag queens competing on Drag Race
“I understand and regret the hurt I have caused. The trans community are heroes – you are my teachers”
“I understand and regret the hurt I have caused. The trans community are heroes – you are my teachers”
“Just because it’s on RuPaul’s Drag Race doesn’t mean it’s right”
Drag queen Maxi Shield thanked Lyle for the event’s ongoing publicity.
“[Back then] to be trans was to be seen as a freak, and came with all the dangers and fears of an unaccepting public”
Act discussed gender and sexuality with fellow housemates throughout her time in the Big Brother house.
“We’re no longer taboo creatures that live in the back of bars with a beer in each hand – we’re now getting the mainstream recognition we deserve”
The pageant named Australia’s top drag and trans beauty queens.
“I get up and go to work just like everyone else, then I come home, neck a bottle of wine, and cross dress for the community”
“Having a bold drag princess for kids to talk to opens their minds and allows them to ask questions and be curious”
“Perhaps there are some that it brought closer together like I felt it did with some of mine, but then again, it seems that the divisiveness of this vote may have only just begun”