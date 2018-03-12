Eric Abetz says “same-sex marriage is not a human right” in wild Senate speech
“No voters are good, decent Australians. They voted for fairness.”
The No vote fell short of what Tony Abbott predicted would be a “moral victory”.
Even if Yes wins, conservative politicians are plotting to attach over 100 amendments to destabilise the progress of marriage equality.
The awards were determined by a raucous boo-off to decide the worst comments of the year.
The push is reportedly an effort to better include and accommodate trans and intersex employees.
“I think we all know people that have been in, if I can call it that, a straight relationship that have gone into a gay relationship, and people then doing the opposite.”
It’s about time the straight community was given a voice.
The Liberal Senator argued that anti same-sex marriage organisation Marriage Alliance should be allowed to fly a flag if the rainbow flag was on display.
Everyone in the Senate except the kitchen sink voted against going ahead with a vote on marriage equality this week.
The Liberal Party appears to be in hot water after two of its conservative MPs have come forward to say they would still vote against a marriage equality bill even if a plebiscite were to be successfully in favour of it.