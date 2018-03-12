Hey Gaymers! Kirby Star Allies, Attack on Titan 2, and Final Fantasy XV
“Star Allies on the Nintendo Switch sees the return of Kirby, legendary mascot for the twink community”
“Star Allies on the Nintendo Switch sees the return of Kirby, legendary mascot for the twink community”
If you want to fight on top of soaring jets, fight angels, or just torture your foes, Bayonetta is worth the investment.
BEST-selling Japanese video game franchise Final Fantasy will feature same-sex marriage for the first time in the series’ 14th instalment. Announced by the game’s director …