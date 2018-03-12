Fred Nile says Bermuda showed “leadership” by repealing its marriage equality laws
Nile called on other “civilised countries” to follow suit.
“We’ve heard it straight – no pun intended – from the horse’s mouth: radical ‘gay’ sex education will be the next step”
“The homosexual lobby has its own flag – what next? Are they going to start handing out their own separate homosexual citizenships?”
“Prince George has become a gay icon overnight—at least, that’s what some people—sorry, his subjects—are saying on Twitter”
The Mardi Gras Film Festival launches tonight and to celebrate the fantastic line up of LGBTI films in this year’s event the Star Observer will feature one film every week. First off, Remembering the Man
Fred Nile’s rain dance branded a failure as clear skies look down on a night of colour and community for the 37th Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade.
THE Victorian Liberal Party has continued to face accusations of homophobia this week over Attorney-General Robert Clark’s association with the World Congress of Families conference later …
CHRISTIAN Democratic Party leader and NSW MLC Fred Nile was married for the second time last weekend with his ceremony at North Sydney also featuring …
Being raised by a gay couples is an emerging concept that brings with it unique pressures and rewards. What the likes of Christian-right stalwart Fred …
A bill to stop school children being discriminated against has brought out a curious response from the increasingly social media savvy Christian Democrat Reverend Fred …