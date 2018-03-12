“Praying the gay away nearly killed me”: call to end conversion ‘therapy’
“It took years of healing after leaving the program”
“It took years of healing after leaving the program”
The advocate’s presentation is set to include subjects such as “the death of society through same-sex marriage” and the “health consequences of gay sex”.
Conner has broken her silence regarding the tremendous controversy and heartache she experienced after her first radio interview on JOY 94.9 in 2015.
Ex-gay ideas and ‘conversion therapy’ continue to be practiced and promoted around Australia in more subtle and insidious ways.
A survivor of electro shock conversion therapy, that was promised to cure him of his homosexuality in the 1970s, has called on the Queensland government to follow Victoria’s recent lead and ban all forms of the controversial practice.
A new bill has been introduced in Victoria’s parliament that aims to crack down on dangerous and unregistered health practitioners across the state, including gay “conversion” therapists.
In 2014, a radio series on religious institutions that purport to have the ability to turn gay people straight won awards and critical acclaim. Produced by ex-gay survivor Nathan Despott, ‘Inside Ex-Gay: The Naked Truth’ — which aired on Melbourne-based LGBTI radio station JOY 94.9 — still sends shockwaves throughout Australia’s Evangelical and Pentecostal churches. Here, the documentary’s presenter, Dean Beck, reveals the reality of ex-gay conversion “therapies”.
A gay politician recently elected to the European Parliament has said same sex-marriage “breeds homophobia,” while a colleague from the same party, UKIP, has called for gay conversion therapy to be made available to all.