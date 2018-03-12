Posts tagged gay conversion therapy

In DepthNational News

10 things you need to know about the ex-gay movement

Dean Beck, September 18, 2015

In 2014, a radio series on religious institutions that purport to have the ability to turn gay people straight won awards and critical acclaim. Produced by ex-gay survivor Nathan Despott, ‘Inside Ex-Gay: The Naked Truth’ — which aired on Melbourne-based LGBTI radio station JOY 94.9 — still sends shockwaves throughout Australia’s Evangelical and Pentecostal churches. Here, the documentary’s presenter, Dean Beck, reveals the reality of ex-gay conversion “therapies”.

Read more 3 Comments