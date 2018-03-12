Australia’s queer scene: a survival guide
If you live on Australia’s east coast or are planning to fly over, check out our handy guide to the queer scene.
“With the rise of hook-up apps, it seems easier to order in nowadays than stand around all night waiting for a stuffing”
Cruising for sex in public areas has been a part of gay subculture for decades. But with greater LGBTI visibility and the rise of gay hook-up apps like Grindr, will beats be around for much longer? Matthew Wade reports.
This week in photos saw some great snaps from Star Observer’s photographers. Here are our highlights.
In the latest monthly segment of Q&A profiles of LGBTI entertainers around Australia, Troy Murphy caught up with Kam Shafaati — a well-known gay DJ in Melbourne whose success has seen him headline parties around Australia and the US.
God, I remember my early bar days with affection but also acknowledge that for much of my beginning gay life I felt a bit inferior …