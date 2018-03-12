“Attitudes are definitely changing”: gay police couple marry
“It’s just fantastic.”
“It’s just fantastic.”
“He had a bad experience with police in Alice Springs but said after seeing the rainbow flag he felt he could trust the police”
“Everyone deserves to be treated equally and be able to live in their own skin without having to hide who they truly are”
A number of men have reported experiencing homophobic abuse and violence in Footscray Park on the popular cruising site Squirt.
A man was allegedly punched in the face after confronting a man using homophobic slurs.
Those who took part in the very first Sydney Mardi Gras parade in 1978, known as the “78ers”, say it’s time for NSW police to say sorry for their mistreatment and violence at the time.
Homophobia-fuelled attacks in Sydney over the weekend concern police in the lead-up to the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade.
EACH year during the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Festival, the city lights up with the colours of the rainbow. NSW Police Force has played …
Victoria Police’s Gay and Lesbian Liaison Officers (GLLOs) have received the S.I. “Mick” Miller Award from Crime Stoppers for their work with the LGBTI community …
I invite you to join us at Victoria Police in promising to stand up against homophobia, biphobia and transphobia as a part of International Day Against …