#RainbowLaces campaign to give homophobia in sport the boot
Athletes from the biggest national sports get together to tackle homophobia in sport.
After being part of Australia’s beloved Matildas squad in two World Cups and appearing in more than 60 international matches, it’s no doubt that Sally Shipard has had a stellar soccer career. But in her private life, her coming out journey has had its ups and downs. Shannon Power caught up with her to get the latest.
It’s been almost two years since Australia’s greatest Olympian publicly revealed he was gay. In his first ever interview with an LGBTI media outlet, Ian Thorpe tells Shannon Power he’s moved back home to find his place in Australia’s LGBTI community.
Launched today, the Pride in Sport Index aims to regularly measure how sporting codes support their LGBTI players, staff, spectators and supporters.
Ahead of Team Sydney’s Change the Game: Combating Homophobia and Transphobia in Sport conference, Darryl Gould looks at how far Australian sports have come in combatting homophobia and transphobia and what more is needed to be done.
With the next Bingham Cup approaching later this year in Nashville, 2014’s runner up has enlisted some Wallabies expertise to build upon their successes.
In his first public LGBTI community commitment, Australia’s most decorated Olympian will join five other athletes for a panel discussion about being gay in sport.
Tomorrow night’s inaugural National Water Polo League Pride Cup in Melbourne, a Midsumma Festival event, aims to champion inclusion and diversity in sport and has future plans to run education programs.
“It’s never been an issue and I’ve always been open about it.”
As we usher in a brand new year, the Star Observer reflects on some of the biggest LGBTI news stories of 2015 – from important law reforms to topics that had everyone talking.