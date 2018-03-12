Indonesia is rounding up trans people and forcing them into ‘rehabilitation’
Last week, an official deliberately tore up a document which prevented a mother from securing her trans daughter’s release.
The new laws, which would see up to five-year prison sentences for convictions, could be voted on this month.
The measure is based on a report stating that “gays and bisexuals were at risk of emotional problems such as depression owing to identity crises while transsexuals are susceptible to mental diseases”.
“This is appalling. The Australian Government must let our Indonesian neighbours know that this is an outrageous violation of human rights”
The Indonesian province uses corporal punishment for crimes including gay sex.
Canings and floggings of men for gay sex are still occurring, but in private rather than in front of crowds.
Gay and bisexual men have allegedly been detained, tortured, and even killed in concentration camps in the region.
“Cruel and sickening are the only words to describe the images of those men being caned at a public spectacle”
The canings were administered outside a mosque in the capital of Banda Aceh.