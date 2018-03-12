X-Men gay fan art resurfaces all over Tumblr
PREVIOUSLY, the Star Observer published articles about the world of queer fan art and queer fan fiction, as well as one of X-Men stars Michael Fassbender and …
PREVIOUSLY, the Star Observer published articles about the world of queer fan art and queer fan fiction, as well as one of X-Men stars Michael Fassbender and …
ON the Graham Norton Show recently, X-Men stars Michael Fassbender (aka Magneto) and James McAvoy (aka Charles Xavier) discovered the world of fan fiction and art …